Ilika plc (LON:IKA) Insider Sells £2,360 in Stock

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) insider Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,068.92).

LON:IKA remained flat at $GBX 115 ($1.50) during midday trading on Tuesday. 89,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.30. Ilika plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.41 million and a P/E ratio of -30.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on IKA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.19) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

