Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Immunome has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Immunome by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

