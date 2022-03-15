Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2531 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,794. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IMPUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

