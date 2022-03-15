Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Down 4.4%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 9,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 531,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 164.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 600,848 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 542,587 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

