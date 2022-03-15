Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSE:IBA opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

