Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Cap Tops $14.58 Million

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 60.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 154.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,021 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.