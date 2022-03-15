Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Helen Nash purchased 24,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.01 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,915.89 ($53,896.32).

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

