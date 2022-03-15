Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

