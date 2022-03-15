Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

INGN stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $664.09 million, a P/E ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

