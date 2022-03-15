Insider Buying: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Purchases 30,150 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 400 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,292.00.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 557,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,822. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.