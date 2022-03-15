Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $22.18.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
