Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

