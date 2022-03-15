Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Buys 1,265,025 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,150. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

