Insider Buying: Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler bought 16,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Douglas Toler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00.

Shares of HYFM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 309,233 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.