Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Purchases 9,500 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $30,629,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $30,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $17,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

