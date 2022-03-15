Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Purchases 9,500 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $30,629,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $30,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $17,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.