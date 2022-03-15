Insider Buying: National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Blackwell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $751.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

