Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 15,067 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDTGet Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 15,067 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.76 per share, with a total value of 222,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 14.78 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.50 and a twelve month high of 15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 14.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

