Insider Buying: Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 706,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

