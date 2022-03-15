Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 2,453 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 663,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $983.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in A10 Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in A10 Networks by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

