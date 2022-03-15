Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 1,306 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Geng Lin sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $255,936.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. 7,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.91.

F5 Networks ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

