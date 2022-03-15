Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.08, for a total value of C$640,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005,567 shares in the company, valued at C$68,415,084.36.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$187,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$479,105.00.

TSE FR opened at C$16.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.87 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.04.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

