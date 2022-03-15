Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 11,522 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE HCA traded up $5.74 on Tuesday, hitting $267.17. 2,013,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.92. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.91 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
