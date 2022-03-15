Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells 5,005 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.28. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.