Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 4,675 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

