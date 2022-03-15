Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 4,675 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
