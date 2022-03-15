Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $103.84.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
