Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

