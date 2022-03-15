InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has GBX 5,400 ($70.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,200 ($67.62).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after buying an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

