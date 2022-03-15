International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 150 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.95) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.80) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.54 ($2.63).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 135.98 ($1.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.28.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

