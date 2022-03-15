Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) CEO Matthew E. Monaghan Acquires 33,000 Shares

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IVC opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invacare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

