Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Position Cut by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,699. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

