Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PID. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PID remained flat at $$18.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.