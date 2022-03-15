Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 71,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,598. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.
