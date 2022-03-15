Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. 71,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,598. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.