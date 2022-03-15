Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,136.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 49,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

