Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Stock Position Boosted by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000.

EWRE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,199. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22.

