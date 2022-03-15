Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $199.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

