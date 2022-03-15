Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,367 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,078% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ORCC stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,216,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after buying an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 213,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 213,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

