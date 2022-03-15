Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.57. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -669.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $509,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

