Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $44.50 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.50 to $44.50 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INVH. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.10 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

