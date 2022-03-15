ION (ION) Trading Up 294.5% Over Last Week

ION (ION) traded up 210.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market cap of $764,232.66 and approximately $113.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded up 294.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00180177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00391483 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00052550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007742 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,712,024 coins and its circulating supply is 13,812,024 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.