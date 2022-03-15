iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQ. Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.01.

IQ stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,415,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

