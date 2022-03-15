iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Trimmed by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. 4,814,343 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

