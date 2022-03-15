iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,979,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

