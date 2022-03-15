iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 11.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

