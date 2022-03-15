iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

