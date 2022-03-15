iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

IXN traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 6,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,939. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

