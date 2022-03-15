iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Holdings Boosted by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after buying an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,802,000 after purchasing an additional 692,660 shares in the last quarter.

EMB traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,266. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $113.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

