iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

