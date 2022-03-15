iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 261,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.94 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

