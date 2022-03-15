iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter.

IWL stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.14. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,701. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $115.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

