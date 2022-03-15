iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Increased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 1.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of IYE traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

