IXT (IXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.00

IXT (IXT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, IXT has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One IXT coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. IXT has a total market capitalization of $304,935.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IXT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00104625 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.