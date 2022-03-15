Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,772.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 172,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 162,865 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

